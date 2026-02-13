Karnataka road accident: 7 killed as several vehicles crash near Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

At least seven people lost their lives after several vehicles crashed on the outskirts of Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district of Karnataka on Friday morning, said officials. The incident happened on the Hoskote Dabaspete National Highway near the M Satyavara village.

The accident involved a motorcycle, a car and a canter truck. According to the Karnataka Police, the sports utility vehicle (SUV) was travelling from Hoskote to Devanahalli. However, the SUV driver lost control and hit the motorcycle that was in front of the car. This led to a chaos and a canter truck also got involved in the incident.

In the pile-up, six people who were travelling in the SUV were killed. The motorcycle rider also lost his life, the Karnataka Police said. Though the identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed, the police believe that they were likely from Kothanur in Bengaluru.

Their bodies have been sent to the Hoskote Government Hospital for post-mortem examination, the Karnataka Police said, while adding that a first information report (FIR) has been registered and officials have initiated a probe.

Six dead in two other accidents

This is the third major accident in Karnataka in less than a week. On Sunday, three members of a family lost their lives after a motorcycle crashed into a bridge near Naganna Cross in Bidar district's Humnabad taluk. Those who were killed were identified as Venkat Karatmal (40), his wife Shilpa (35) and their daughter Rakshita (12).

The couple's son, Digambar (15), also got injured in the accident and was rushed to a hospital, the police said, adding that the family was a resident of the Rajeshwar village.

Another accident had happened in Karnataka's Kolar district on Sunday, in which three labourers were killed. The accident had happened after a car in which they were travelling overturned in Srinivaspur, the police said, adding that two of the deceased were identified as Muniyamma and Venkatappa. They were from Andhra Pradesh.