Karnataka HC allows Mahashivratri Puja at Kalaburagi Dargah Shivaling: What is the dispute? Explained The Hindu community has got major relief in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, after the Karnataka High Court permitted worship of the Shivaling located inside a dargah on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) :

The Karnataka High Court has allowed Hindu devotees to perform Mahashivratri puja at the Raghav Chaitanya Shivalinga located inside a dargah in Aland town of Kalaburagi district, granting relief to the Hindu community. The permission has been granted under strict conditions and with a limited number of devotees.

The Dargah Committee approached the Supreme Court, appealing against Hindu organisations being allowed to perform puja, but the Chief Justice-led bench on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain the holding of puja within the premises of the Ladle Mashak Dargah and the samadhi of Hindu Saint Raghava Chaitanya in Karnataka's Aland during Mahashivaratri.

Why is the dargah at the centre of the dispute?

The disputed site is associated with the 14th-century Sufi saint Hazrat Sheikh Alauddin Ansari, popularly known as Ladle Mashaikh, and the 15th-century Hindu saint Raghav Chaitanya, whose remains are also believed to be buried there. A structure referred to as the Raghav Chaitanya Shivalinga is located within the premises.

Historically, the site was visited by both Hindus and Muslims, with followers of both faiths offering prayers. However, tensions escalated in 2022 following disputes over worship rights. The situation worsened after some miscreants allegedly desecrated the Shivalinga by throwing feces on it, triggering communal unrest in the area.

What happened last year?

In February 2025, the Karnataka High Court permitted 15 members of the Hindu community to perform Shivaratri puja at the Raghav Chaitanya Shivalinga. The rituals were carried out under heavy police security and concluded peacefully without any untoward incident.

Citing the successful implementation of last year's order, the court has issued a similar directive this year, again limiting the number of devotees and directing authorities to ensure strict security.

What happens next?

With the court's approval in place, the Mahashivratri puja will be conducted at the site under close administrative and police supervision. Authorities have been instructed to ensure communal harmony and prevent any disturbance during the observance.

It is pertinent to mention that Mahashivratri 2026 will be celebrated on February 15 this year. For Lord Shiva's devotees, Mahashivratri is the most significant day. All year long, Bholenath devotees look forward to Mahashivratri. Religious beliefs state that Mahadev and Mata Parvati were married on Mahashivratri. All of the devotees' requests are granted by fasting and worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Gauri on this day.

According to the Panchanak, the Chaturdashi date of the Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month will begin on February 15 at 5:04 pm. Chaturdashi date will end on February 16 at 5:34 pm. So, the fast of Maha Shivratri will be observed on February 15. On this day, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati will be worshipped as per the rituals.

Also Read: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya protests Bengaluru Metro fare hike with 'Khali trunk', detained | Video

Also Read: Bengaluru metro fare hike put on hold amid commuter fury and BJP-Congress clash