Rajpal Yadav in Tihar jail: Sunil Pal reveals Ata Pata Laapata actor and director's financial downfall Rajpal Yadav's good friend Sunil Pal opened up about Ata Pata Laapata actor and director's financial struggles and comeback.

New Delhi:

Comedian Sunil Pal has spoken in detail about actor Rajpal Yadav’s long financial struggle, shedding light on how one of Bollywood’s most loved comic stars went from the peak of success to severe hardship.

Rajpal Yadav and Sunil Pal have been friends for over 21 years and have worked together in more than 10 films. According to Sunil Pal, Rajpal’s troubles began when he decided to produce films himself.

How Ata Pata Laapata changed everything for Rajpal Yadav

Sunil Pal revealed that Ata Pata Laapata was made on an excessive budget of nearly Rs 23 crore, at a time when Rajpal Yadav’s own market value did not justify such a scale. Distributors allegedly misled the actor by promising a wide theatrical release across the country. However, the film was released on very few screens, failed at the box office, and resulted in heavy losses.

During these years, Rajpal allegedly did not accept roles in films featuring major superstars as he was fully absorbed directing his own films. This led to a belief among those in the industry that Rajpal had moved on to directing, and did not want to be associated with acting anymore.

Financial crisis, isolation and quiet resilience

There was a phase when Rajpal Yadav almost disappeared from the industry. He later made a comeback with Judwaa, but the struggle continued. While working in smaller films, he often received calls from creditors on set, demanding repayment. Despite his deteriorating financial condition, Rajpal assured them he would repay the money.

At one point, he was forced to sell his house and live in a rented home. An actor who once charged Rs 2 crore per film was reduced to doing small roles and guest appearances for Rs 1–2 lakh. Despite the hardship, Rajpal never revealed his struggles publicly and maintained his dignity.

While much of the industry distanced itself, filmmakers Anees Bazmee, Priyadarshan and David Dhawan continued to stand by him. Today, Sunil Pal says, it is heartening to see the entire film industry coming together to support Rajpal Yadav.

