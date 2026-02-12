Rajpal Yadav, who is currently serving a jail term in Tihar in a cheque-bounce case relating to his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata, will have his bail hearing today, February 12. Rajpal Yadav's manager Goldie on Wednesday told India Today, "There is a bail hearing tomorrow, and the family is hopeful that he will be out of jail." For the unversed, the case involves a Rs 5 crore loan taken by the actor to fund the movie, several bounced cheques, and a resulting conviction under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor surrendered at Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 5. Before surrendering, Rajpal Yadav said, "Sir, what should I do? I have no money, I don't see any solution. We are all alone here, I have to deal with this problem myself."
