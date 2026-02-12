IND vs NAM pitch report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium play for T20 World Cup 2026 match 18? India and Namibia will face each other in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Delhi is hosting its second match of the mega event. Here's the pitch report of the venue ahead of the high-stakes clash,

New Delhi:

India and Namibia will lock horns today in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India are coming into this game after beating the USA, but not before a massive scare, while Namibia lost to the Netherlands at the same venue on February 10 in the day game. This is also Namibia's only night game, with their other two matches scheduled to take place at 3 PM IST.

As far as the Arun Jaitley Stadium is concerned, the venue hosted the match between Namibia and the Netherlands a couple of days ago and the Dutch chased down the target of 157 runs comfortably. They won the match by seven wickets with 12 balls to spare. However, today's match will be played under the lights and it will be interesting to see if the surface will have anything in it for the bowlers.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi pitch report

It is expected to be a fresh pitch in New Delhi for the clash between India and Namibia. It goes without saying that the surface could be full of runs, given the kind of batting depth team India possesses. The venue has already hosted 15 T20I matches so far and 145 has been the average first innings score. 10 out of 15 matches have been won by teams bowling first, while the highest total at the venue is 221 by India against Bangladesh.

Arun Jaitley Stadium - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 15

Matches won batting first - 5

Matches won bowling first - 10

Average first innings score - 145

Highest total - 221 by India vs Bangladesh

Lowest total - 120 by Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Highest score chased - 212/3 by South Africa vs India

Squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar

Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt