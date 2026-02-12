Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Russia blocks WhatsApp, asks people to shift to state-owned platform

Russia blocks WhatsApp, asks people to shift to state-owned platform

Russia blocks WhatsApp, asks people to shift to state-owned app

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Russia blocks WhatsApp, asks people to shift to state-owned app  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Breaking News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\