Lamborghini crash: Kanpur court rejects police remand for Shivam Mishra, grants bail on Rs 20,000 bond A Kanpur court has dismissed the police request to take Shivam Mishra into custody for remand. The judge ordered his release on a 20,000 rupees personal bond.

Kanpur:

Hours after Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco baron KK Mishra, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash the court rejected the police's request for custody remand in the case. The judge dismissed the remand application and directed that Shivam Mishra be released on a personal bond of Rs 20,000. His arrest came days after the luxury sports car accident on VIP Road left several people injured.

The action came just a day after a man claimed that he, and not Mishra, was behind the wheel during the crash and even went to court to surrender himself. However, the court rejected his plea since the police maintained that they had evidence proving that Mishra was driving at the time of the incident. Earlier, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told the media that Mishra had been arrested and would be presented before the court. Before the arrest, Mishra had undergone treatment at a Delhi hospital for a medical condition, his family claimed.

Five police teams mobilised

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Srivastava told PTI that the arrest was made after specific inputs indicated Mishra had reached Kanpur. He added that five police teams were formed to track him down, as he was not cooperating with the investigation and repeatedly failed to appear for questioning.

Lamborghini crash case details

The Lamborghini Revuelto, an Italian sports car worth over Rs 10 crore, had rammed into pedestrians and vehicles in the upscale Gwaltoli area around 3 pm on Sunday. 18-year-old Mohd Taufeeq, an e-rickshaw driver, lodged a complaint in the matter. The accused’s counsel later claimed that Taufeeq was not keen on pursuing legal action. Police said their preliminary probe, backed by CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, showed the car was speeding before the collision. Viral videos on social media appear to show private security personnel pulling out a man believed to be Mishra from the driver's seat and taking him away in another SUV.

FIR amended after initial confusion over driver's identity

Initially, the FIR listed an unidentified driver as the accused. It was later amended to name Shivam Mishra based on early evidence. In a related twist, the court recently rejected the surrender plea of Mohan Lal, who claimed he was driving the car during the crash. His plea was dismissed because his name was not in the FIR and available evidence indicated Mishra was the driver.

