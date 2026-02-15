Jana Nayagan: Vijay's film hits another hurdle, release unlikely before Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

New Delhi:

The uncertainty surrounding the release of Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, continues to linger. Just when it seemed like there might be some clarity, a fresh update has added another layer of delay to the film. As things stand, Jana Nayagan, now, is unlikely to hit theatres before April 30. This latest development comes at a time when speculation around the release date was already building.

Jana Nayagan delayed further?

Adding to the situation, Canadian distributor York Cinemas has now confirmed that Vijay's Jana Nayagan will not be released before April 30. The update was shared through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. On Saturday, the distributors issued a statement and also asked audiences to seek refunds due to the revised release plans. The post appeared on X with the caption, “Important Announcement of Jananayagan. From York Cinemas Management.”

The statement reads, “Dear Patrons, Please note that the movie Jana Nayagan will not be releasing before April 30th. If you have any pending tickets and your refund has not yet been processed, kindly contact our theatres to have it arranged at the earliest. All our loyal membership holders will receive priority booking access once the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support."

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections likely to begin in March-end or April, it is almost certain that Jana Nayagan will not release before that window, which pushes its possible release further ahead.

What is the latest update on the Jana Nayagan case at the Madras High Court?

In a separate but important development, the Madras High Court on Thursday, February 12, allowed the makers of Jana Nayagan to withdraw their earlier plea and move back to the CBFC route for release. During the hearing before Justice PT Asha, the makers told the court that they would now move through the CBFC revising committee route. This comes after the film had been sent back for re-examination earlier this year, adding to the delays.

With the court permitting the withdrawal, the next step now rests with the CBFC revising committee. Until the film secures its censor certificate, a release date cannot be locked, which keeps all release timelines uncertain for now.

