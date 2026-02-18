Six killed as bus rams into auto on Varud-Ashti road in Maharashtra's Amravati

Amravati:

A tragic road accident shook Maharashtra's Amravati district on Monday afternoon when a Shivai bus crashed into an oncoming auto on the Varud–Ashti route near the Rajura Bazaar area. The impact of the collision was so severe that all six passengers travelling in the auto died on the spot.

According to preliminary reports, a girl studying in Class 10 was also among the deceased. Four others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the nearest hospital for urgent treatment. Their condition remains critical, as per reports.

Local residents rush to the spot

The accident created panic and grief across the area. Locals immediately gathered at the site and helped shift the injured to the hospital. A large crowd assembled as news of the incident spread.

Police begin probe into cause of accident

Police personnel reached the location soon after receiving information. A spot inspection and panchnama were conducted. Officials have started a detailed inquiry to determine the exact cause of the crash. The bus driver is currently being questioned. This devastating accident has cast a shadow of sorrow over the entire region.

ALSO READ: Mother seeks justice as 23-year-old dies in reckless SUV crash in Delhi: 'This is criminal activity'