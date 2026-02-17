Mother seeks justice as 23-year-old dies in reckless SUV crash in Delhi: 'This is criminal activity'

New Delhi:

Mother of Sahil Dhaneshra, a 23-year-old youth who was killed in a road accident in Delhi’s Dwarka, has appealed for justice. Inna Makan said that her son was hit by a speeding SUV when he was going to his office. She said the accused driver, who is a minor, stepped out of his house to make reels and was performing stunts on the road.

She said it was a criminal act and the accused, who has been granted bail, should be brought to justice.

“My son was going to the office on the 3rd of February...He (Scorpio driver), along with his sister, was out on his Scorpio to make fun reels. The speed with which the Scorpio is being driven is clearly visible in the reel...He (Scorpio driver) was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt...My son looked to the right to see whether there was space. Because there was an e-rickshaw on the left side of the bus...The Scorpio collided with the motorcycle and hit the roadside parked car. The Scorpio driver did not apply the brakes after the collision. Even a cab driver has been seriously injured in the accident...This is a criminal activity,” she said.

Accused has several over-speeding challans

Inna stated that the accused’s father failed to restrain him despite his being a minor and having multiple over-speeding challans against his name. She added that the presence of such individuals on the road has made roads increasingly unsafe.

“Some people think that they can do anything on the road because their parents are wealthy, this is a criminal mentality...This is not just an accident. My son died due to their fun reel...There are already many over-speeding challans against him (Scorpio), yet his father did not stop him from driving...I want justice for my son...No one is safe on the road due to people like them...Strict action should be taken against them...He (Scorpio driver) does not even have a license," she added.

About the case

A major road accident came to the fore after a PCR call was received on February 3 at about 11:57 am regarding a fatal road accident near Lal Bahadur Shastri College. When the police reached the spot, they found three vehicles in damaged condition: a Scorpio car, a Dzire car and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was found dead at the scene. The taxi driver, Ajit Singh, who was injured in the accident, was taken to IGI Hospital for treatment. His statement has been recorded by the police, and the final medical opinion (MLC) is still awaited.

The Scorpio was driven by Akshatra Singh, aged 17 years. He did not have a driving licence. Since he is a minor, he was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. He was sent to an observation home and later granted interim bail on February 10 so that he could appear in his Class 10 board examinations. Akshatra's father was also arrested in the case.

During investigation, all three vehicles were seized and inspected. Their documents were checked, and CCTV footage from the area was collected. As per the investigation so far, the Scorpio car first hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and then struck the Dzire car that was parked on the roadside.

An FIR was registered in the case at Dwarka South Police Station.