CBSE Exams 2026 Live: CBSE 10th, 12th exams to begin today; check reporting time, guidelines

How to prepare?

Preparation must begin with a realistic approach. A structured schedule must be built while completely eliminating being overwhelmed by the syllabus. The syllabus must be divided into small, manageable parts, and by assigning time depending on the difficulty level of the topic. A good daily routine should be made, where the progress is mapped. Short breaks must be included as these are essential for preventing stress. Flexibility is essential since certain topics require extra time.

Important strategies

Creating mind maps and flashcards

Practising previous year’s papers

Doing mock tests.

These strategies provide good support to students for identifying weak areas and excelling with the exam pattern, managing their time wisely. Marking important words and lines helps in easy revision.

Focus on daily progress

Students must focus on daily progress and not on being perfect. They should not compare themselves with others, since each individual is unique, learn at their own pace, and has immense potential.

Health is wealth

Health and Wellness must not be ignored. The old age adage “Early to bed and early to rise makes one healthy, wealthy, and wise” is indeed relevant, as sound sleep improves concentration power, leading to sharp and good memory. Students must be guided and advised to incorporate simple yet effective practices when feeling overwhelmed or stressed, like mild deep breathing, short walks, and talking to someone. All work and no play can make learning dull and exhausting. To combat this, it is important to pursue a hobby to rejuvenate oneself, along with a good and well-balanced diet, which nourishes one.

Parents and family play a vital role in ensuring a calm and supportive exam environment; their timely guidance and understanding provide a sense of security. Appreciation and open communication at home, build confidence, especially in times of self-doubt.

Students should focus on regular revision, consistent hard work, while staying calm and composed with a positive attitude and a strong belief in themselves.