CBSE Exams 2026 Live: CBSE 10th, 12th exams to begin today; check reporting time, guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 will commence from today. CBSE 10th and 12th exams will be held in single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The candidates will get 15 minutes time for reading the paper. Over 43 lakh students will appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 this year. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.
The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to one hour before the exam. For the CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 to commence at 10:30 am, the candidates need to reach the exam centre by 10 am. The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.