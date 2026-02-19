Hardik Pandya shares sea-soaked intimate birthday post for girlfriend Maheika Sharma

New Delhi:

Hardik Pandya on Thursday morning shared an intimate birthday post for girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. The cricketer took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday, sharing a cosy photograph of the two and captioning it with a simple message: “Happy birthday my princess.”

Pandya went public with his relationship in October 2025, more than a year after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic in July 2024. He confirmed it with a series of pictures of them from a recent holiday. Since confirming the relationship, the couple have frequently been spotted together. Mahieka has also been seen spending time with Pandya’s son, Agastya, signalling the seriousness of the relationship.

Beyond social media moments, Pandya has spoken candidly about Mahieka’s influence on his professional life. During an interview amid the ongoing T20 World Cup, he reflected on his growth as a batter and the realisation that he had more to offer. He admitted that unlocking that untapped ability required time and self-awareness, along with renewed motivation.

“After the last IPL, I realised that I really wanted to play to my full potential. I think until now, I haven't utilised more than 40 per cent of my batting potential. That's when Mahieka came into my life. We started talking about the sport and how to bring that child back. Mahieka helped me rediscover that excitement for the game that I always had,” Pandya told JioHotstar.

Pandya revealed he committed himself to intense preparation, sometimes training for six to seven hours a day to refine his craft.

Pandya got M inked during Valentine’s Day

Earlier this year, on Valentine’s Day 2026, he chose a more permanent way to express his feelings. The cricketer had a tattoo inked on the back of his neck featuring the letter ‘M’ alongside two leopards. The imagery reflects their shared mindset and mutual drive. Tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali shed light on the design’s meaning.

“Hardik came with the idea of an initial, but conversations revealed something much deeper. They described themselves as partners who amplify each other's strengths. The leopard became the perfect metaphor — powerful alone, unstoppable together,” Sunny said.

