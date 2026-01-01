Box Office [December 31]: Dhurandhar crosses Rs 720 crore; Avatar 3 and TMMTMTTM compete on New Year's Eve On New Year's Eve, Dhurandhar managed to crossed the Rs 720 crore mark. Films like Avatar: Fire and Ash earned Rs 5.15 crore, and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri maintained steady earnings in India.

New Delhi:

The last day of 2025, December 31, saw mixed box office collections in India. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continued its strong run, earning Rs 10.50 crore on New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar 3: Fire and Ash experienced a slight dip from the previous day.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri maintained steady earnings, matching its previous day’s collection. Here’s a closer look at the detailed box office numbers.

Dhurandar crosses the Rs 720 crore mark on Day 27

The spy thriller film, Dhurandhar, continued its strong box office run on its Day 27, even crossing the Rs 720 crore mark. Aditya Dhar's directorial did a business of Rs 10.50 crore, bringing its total India collection to Rs 722.75 crore.

On New Year's Eve, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's film had an overall 22.72% Hindi Occupancy, with the highest occupancy of 25.48% recorded in the evening shows, followed by 22.57% in the night, 28.40% in the afternoon and 14.42% occupancy in the morning shows.

Avatar 3 box office collection

James Cameron's animated film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, saw a slight decrease in its box office collection on December 31, 2025. The Hollywood film earned Rs 5.15 crore on its Day 13, and its total collection in India was recorded at Rs 153.30 crore, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection

The romantic comedy film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, maintained its momentum on New Year's Eve, on its Day 7. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 1.75 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 28.75 crore. The movie had mixed reviews from critics and viewers upon its release, resulting in its IMDb rating of 5.8.

