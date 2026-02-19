Epstein files row: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, ex-prince, arrested by UK Police on suspicion of misconduct

London:

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince and brother of King Charles, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest took place on his 66th birthday. The UK police force confirmed that it has arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office. According to reports, the UK police force reached the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk early Thursday. This is where Mountbatten-Windsor has been residing after being compelled to leave his home in Windsor. His move to Sandringham followed further revelations surrounding his association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Thames Valley Police, which covers regions west of London including Mountbatten-Windsor's former residence, stated that it was assessing reports claiming that the former prince had sent trade reports to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010. Although the police did not identify Mountbatten-Windsor by name, as required under UK law, they addressed queries by pointing to a statement that confirmed the arrest of a man in his sixties.

Police statement highlights integrity of ongoing probe

"Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office," the force said. The statement further added, "It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence," the force said.

Fresh spotlight on Duke of York amid intensifying scrutiny

Andrew, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Jeffrey Epstein and has earlier expressed that he regrets their friendship. He has not issued any response to requests for comment following the latest release of documents. The development signals a sharp escalation in the global scrutiny surrounding the Duke of York’s long-standing association with Epstein, an issue that has captured worldwide attention in recent years.

