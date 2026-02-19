Chatha Pacha releases on OTT: Where to watch Roshan Matthew, Mammootty's Malayalam film

New Delhi:

Chatha Pacha, the Malayalam action comedy that arrived in theatres on January 22, has now made its way to OTT. The film, directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, brought together Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Matthew, Ishan Shoukath, and Vishak Nair in the lead, with Mammootty appearing in a special cameo. Set in Mattancherry, the story follows a group of youngsters who introduce WWE-style fight nights in their area. After its theatrical run, the film quietly moved to streaming. Here are all the details.

Chatha Pacha: When and where to watch

From February 19, Chatha Pacha began streaming on Netflix in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film is touted to be one of a kind. Netflix South shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look:

Ahead of the OTT release, Roshan Matthew spoke about preparing for his role as Vetri, a character inspired by American wrestler Kane. He shared a note on Instagram, reflecting on the physical effort that went into the transformation and the support he received from his trainer Ajith.

"Ajithetta, I know this is no big deal for you considering what you’ve achieved in the past. But the work we did together helped me feel secure on set and that counts for a lot. I’ve seen many stories of physical transformations where an unreal amount of dedication and discipline combined with robotic consistency gives results but you know our journey was none of that. This one was messy - full of freak accidents and injuries and dietary restrictions and lack of time and every hurdle possible being thrown at us by life. To have gotten even this far despite all that deserves some appreciation (sic)," he wrote.

Chatha Pacha cast and crew details

Directed by newcomer Adhvaith Nayar, Chatha Pacha had already been drawing attention even before release, especially with talk around Mammootty’s cameo. On the technical side, the film features cinematography by Anend C Chandran, with Jomon T John and Sudeep Elamon as additional cameramen.

The music marked the Malayalam debut of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, while Mujeeb Majeed handled the original background score. Editing was done by Praveen Prabhakar. Alongside the lead cast, the film also featured Ishan Shoukath, Lakshmi Menon, Siddique, Rafi, Carmen S Mathew, Minon, and Thesni Khan, among others, completing the ensemble.

Also read: Chatha Pacha X Review: First reactions pour in for Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan's film