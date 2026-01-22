Chatha Pacha X Review: First reactions pour in for Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan's film Chatha Pacha has released in theatres and early reactions from viewers have begun surfacing on X. Starring Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan, the film has generated steady online buzz following its release.

Malayalam film Chatha Pacha has finally made its way to theatres, and within hours of its release, early reactions from viewers have begun surfacing on X (formerly Twitter). The film is about an underground wrestling club in Fort Kochi, led by a team of youngsters.

Starring Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, and Vishak Nair in lead roles, the film arrives with a fair amount of curiosity built around it, following weeks of discussion and speculation ahead of its theatrical debut.

Chatha Pacha X Review

Expectations for Chatha Pacha mounted further after the film held a special early premiere on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. Now that the film has released in theatres, audiences who watched the first shows have begun sharing their thoughts on social media. The film has received mixed reviews so far.

One user wrote, "Watched ChathaPacha I enjoyed the film. Music was OK, Cinematography & Direction was good, screenplay could have been better. All cast performance was good. WWE moves of wrestlers was too good. Mammukka intro If you are a WWE fan its a good watch in theatre."

Another penned, "#Chathapacha Up to this point the film feels average. The technical making is okay, but the weaknesses in the script stand out. The second half will be the deciding factor. AVERAGE.!!"

A third user quipped, "Banger 2nd half But eventhough cameo had good setup and intro overall it was a let down for me Roshan and arjun asokan was too good."

Here are some other X reviews of Chatha Pacha:

Chatha Pacha: Cast and crew

Directed by newcomer Adhvaith Nayar, Chatha Pacha had been in the news for some time. The buzz grew stronger after rumours suggested a possible cameo by Mammootty.

On the technical front, Chatha Pacha features cinematography by Anend C Chandran, with Jomon T John and Sudeep Elamon serving as additional cameramen. Music for the film marks the Malayalam debut of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, while Mujeeb Majeed has composed the original background score, and editing responsibilities were handled by Praveen Prabhakar.

The film also includes a wide supporting cast featuring Ishan Shoukath, Lakshmi Menon, Siddique, Rafi, Carmen S Mathew, Minon, and Thesni Khan, among others, rounding out the ensemble cast.

