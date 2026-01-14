Vaa Vaathiyaar review on X: What audiences are saying about Karthi’s Pongal release Vaa Vaathiyaar hit theatres on Pongal 2026. Here’s how audiences reacted on X to Karthi’s performance, the film’s screenplay and overall first-day response.

Tamil actors Karthi and Krithi Shetty's film Vaa Vaathiyaar hit the big screens on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. Written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the Tamil film has been receiving a positive response from audiences.

Meanwhile, the Indian box office is witnessing a clash with several Tamil and Telugu releases. Films such as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Anaganaga Oka Raju, and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi also released this week, giving audiences plenty of options to choose from.

Viewers who watched the first-day first-show of Vaa Vaathiyaar took to social media to share their reviews. Read on to find out how audiences are reacting to this action-comedy drama.

Vaa Vaathiyaar X review

One user praised the first half of the film, calling it an "unexpected outing" from Nalan Kumarasamy. The user also described Karthi as being seen in a "never-seen-before avatar." The post read, "Vaa Vaathiyaar FIRST HALF REVIEW #VaaVaathiyaar First Half Unexpected outing from Nalan @Karthi_Offl in a never seen avatar The first half was solid, especially interval scene @Music_Santhosh BGM — PEAK .. #VaVathiyaarpongal (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#VaaVaathiyaar - It's a One Man Show from @Karthi_Offl .. He literally carried the film on his shoulders.. His Vaathiyaar Transformations and Mannerisms in the Second Half was.. Superb Performance..#Karthi #VaaVaathiyaarPongal (sic)."

Some users described the first half as having an "engaging screenplay," while calling the second half "decent" but slightly "predictable." Overall, many felt the film was a "one-time watch." One post read, "#VaaVaathiyar Movie Review: Strong first half with engaging screenplay and a traffic interval block Karthi delivers a powerful, mass-loaded performance The second half is decent but a bit predictable in parts. Good BGM, solid emotions & commercial elements work well. #VaaVaathiyaar Overall: one-time watch, Karthi fans will enjoy it (sic)."

Vaa Vaathiyaar plot, cast and production details

The Tamil film Vaa Vaathiyaar follows the story of a devoted fan of legendary actor MGR who raises his grandson, believing him to be MGR's reincarnation. Apart from Karthi and Krithi Shetty, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, GM Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, PL Thenappan, Vidhya Borgia, Nivas Adhithan, Madhur Mittal, and others in key roles.

The movie is produced by KE Gnanavelraja under the banner of Studio Green. The music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and the cinematography is done by George C Williams.

