India enter Super Eights with plenty of batting issues, team remains calm ahead of South Africa clash

Four wins in four matches might suggest that everything is going well in the Indian team. However, someone who had a closer look would understand the underlying issues that need to be sorted before the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek Sharma’s three ducks on the trot may appear unlucky on his part, but there’s a technical pattern at play. Opposing teams have studied the southpaw closely, exploiting his vulnerabilities. Entering the tournament as one of the “players to watch,” Abhishek has struggled against spin in the powerplay. Both Pakistan and the Netherlands capitalised on this weakness, dismissing him with relative ease.

With India set to face South Africa next, Abhishek must find solutions to his technical struggles, or the team could suffer again. He also lacked confidence and that is another work in progress.

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav

More than Abhishek Sharma’s struggles, the inconsistent form of Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav has sparked significant discussion. While Suryakumar played a captain’s knock against the USA, scoring an unbeaten 84, the Mumbai batter has failed to maintain that momentum in subsequent games.

In recent years, India has built a reputation for aggressive, attacking cricket, but that approach has been largely missing in this tournament. Suryakumar has managed just 78 runs off 70 balls across the last three matches, raising serious concerns. Tilak, meanwhile, is scoring at a strike rate of 120.45 this season. Both have struggled against spin, particularly off-spinners, which has stalled India’s momentum in the crucial middle overs.

Even after that, flamboyant India batter Shivam Dube believes that there’s no reason to worry. He highlighted that Suryakumar and Tilak bat according to the situation and they do everything that’s best for the team.

"Sir, this is the World Cup. The game is a little difficult, not easy. If we don't get the start we want, then the game of Tilak and Surya is different. They bat according to the situation. If the situation demands, they have to bat accordingly. If Tilak has to bat in a particular situation, he does and I don't have to say anything about Surya because he is a player who can take the team to the best position,” Dube said in the post-match presentation.

