Buckingham Palace offers support amid claims of Prince Andrew's alleged links with Jeffrey Epstein

Buckingham Palace said on Monday it is ready to cooperate with police as new allegations involving Prince Andrew come under review. The comments followed reports linking the Duke of York to fresh claims connected to his past links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police confirmed it is examining information related to Prince Andrew’s time as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy. The police said they were assessing claims that confidential material may have been shared with Epstein during that period.

The BBC reported that emails released in the United States appear to show Prince Andrew forwarding documents to Epstein. The messages include reports linked to official trade visits.

One email from November 2010 was said to have been sent by Prince Andrew’s then special assistant, Amit Patel, who is of Indian origin. That report was later forwarded to Epstein, according to the BBC.

The Palace said it stands ready to support any investigation into the matter.

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect. As was previously stated, Their Majesties' [Charles and Camilla] thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse," the statement added.

Who is Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and convicted sex offender. He gained wealth through investment and financial management, often serving high-profile clients. Epstein became infamous for sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls, leading to his 2008 conviction in Florida and later federal investigations. In 2019, he was arrested again on federal sex-trafficking charges but died in jail under controversial circumstances, officially ruled a suicide. His connections to powerful figures worldwide fueled widespread scrutiny and conspiracy theories. Epstein’s case highlighted systemic issues of sexual abuse, exploitation, and privilege.