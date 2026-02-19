Mahua Moitra moves Delhi HC against ex-partner Jai Anant Dehadrai over custody of pet dog Henry

New Delhi:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has approached the Delhi High Court seeking custody of her pet Rottweiler, Henry. The High Court has issued notice to advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, the respondent in the case.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued the notice and sought Dehadrai’s response to Moitra’s petition. The matter has been listed for hearing on April 29.

Saket court had refused Mahua Moitra's plea

Moitra has challenged a November 10, 2025, order of the Saket court, which had refused her request for 10-day custody of Henry every month.

Appearing in person, Dehadrai urged the High Court to dismiss the petition at the threshold (in limine).

In her plea, Moitra argued that the Saket court order was flawed in both law and fact. She maintained that Henry primarily lived with her and stayed with Dehadrai only when she travelled out of Delhi for official engagements in her constituency.

Custody dispute

The custody dispute over Henry has been ongoing. In September last year, the Delhi High Court had issued notice to Moitra on an appeal filed by Dehadrai against a trial court order that restrained him from publicising the matter. That case, relating to the custody of the pet dog, is still pending before the Saket court.

The petition before the High Court also states that Dehadrai had purchased Henry in 2021 and that Moitra later filed a custody suit seeking possession of the dog.

