Box Office [December 30, 2025]: Dhurandhar continues its momentum; Avatar 3 and TMMTMTTM's Tuesday collection On Tuesday, Dhurandhar continues its strong run with Rs 11.25 crore on Day 26. Films like Avatar: Fire and Ash grow slightly, Tu Meri Main Tera holds steady. Whereas Kannada movie Mark earned in lakhs on its Day 6.

The Tuesday box office saw mixed numbers across Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional cinema. Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar continued its strong run, earning in double digits on its 26th day. Hollywood’s Avatar 3, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, recorded a slight increase in earnings compared to the previous day.

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan’s film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri held steady, while the Kannada film Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, earned in lakhs on its sixth day. Here’s a look at the box office collections on December 30, 2025.

Dhurandhar continues its strong run on Day 26

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar is currently ruling the box office. However, the film saw a dip in its collections after the fourth Monday, but managed to perform better than other films. On Day 26, Aditya Dhar's film earned Rs 11.25 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 712.25 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie had an overall 23.31% Hindi occupancy on December 30, 2025.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

So far, the total collection of Dhurandhar at the worldwide box office stands at Rs 1,082 crore. Its overseas collection recorded at Rs 240.75 crore.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection

The animated film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, saw a growth in its earnings on its 12th day. The Hollywood movie collected Rs 5.25 crore on its second Tuesday, bringing its total India collection to Rs 148.15 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri holds steady on Day 6

​The romantic drama film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri holds steady at the box office on its sixth day (first Tuesday). Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film collected Rs 1.75 crore on Day 6. Its total collection in India is recorded at Rs 27 crore. The movie marks the first collaboration of Kartik Aaryan with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Mark movie box office collection

Kannada action thriller Mark starring Kichcha Sudeepa slowed down at the Indian box office by collecting Rs 90 lakhs on its sixth day. The movie opened strongly with a collection of Rs 8.6 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vijay Karthikeyaa's directorial did a business of Rs 20.45 crore so far.

