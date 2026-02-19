SIR in remaining states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra may start from April

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has indicated that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the remaining 23 states and Union Territories, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, is expected to start from April.

In a letter issued on Thursday, EC Secretary Pawan Diwan informed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) that they should "complete preparatory work at the earliest" to ensure a smooth rollout of the Special Intensive Revision process.

SIR to be done in the following states and UTs