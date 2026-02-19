SIR in remaining states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra may start from April

Advertisement
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

The Election Commission of India has asked the remaining states to begin preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The Commission has directed officials to prepare for the SIR, which will begin in April 2026.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has indicated that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the remaining 23 states and Union Territories, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, is expected to start from April.

In a letter issued on Thursday, EC Secretary Pawan Diwan informed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) that they should "complete preparatory work at the earliest" to ensure a smooth rollout of the Special Intensive Revision process.

SIR to be done in the following states and UTs

  1. Andhra Pradesh 
  2. Arunachal Pradesh
  3. Chandigarh
  4. Dadra and Nagar Haveli
  5. Daman and Diu
  6. Haryana
  7. Himachal Pradesh
  8. Jammu and Kashmir
  9. Jharkhand
  10. Karnataka
  11. Ladakh
  12. Maharashtra
  13. Manipur
  14. Meghalaya
  15. Mizoram
  16. Nagaland
  17. NCT of Delhi
  18. Odisha
  19. Punjab
  20. Sikkim
  21. Tripura
  22. Telangana
  23. Uttarakhand

 

