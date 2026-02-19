Pakistan trolled globally after writing US 'Unites States of Americas' in official statement

Islamabad:

Pakistan has once again found itself at the centre of international ridicule after its Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official note filled with glaring errors. The statement referred to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his visit to the United States to attend the inaugural session of the Board of Peace from February 18 to 20. What sparked widespread mockery was the headline that read, "Prime Minister's Visit to the Unites States of Americas." The note contained two obvious typos, incorrectly writing 'Unites' instead of United and 'Americas' instead of America. Social media users quickly spotted the blunders and mocked Pakistan for a series of recurring official gaffes.

Social media reactions add to the humiliation

The errors triggered a wave of reactions online. An X account named Pakistan (Civilians) wrote, "Lanat ha tm pr (sic)". Another user commented, "Thoda zyada curtain raise ho gaya bro. Unites (sic)." The responses highlighted the growing frustration and amusement over Pakistan's repeated online mishaps.

Not Pakistan's first gaffe

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. Last year, after Israel conducted airstrikes on Iran, a viral screenshot claimed that Shehbaz Sharif mistakenly wrote "I condom the attack" instead of "I condemn." The slip-up quickly became a talking point and a matter of humiliation for Pakistan across platforms.

Sharif in the US for Board of Peace meeting

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Washington DC on Thursday for an official visit following an invitation from President Donald Trump to attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace. He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

ALSO READ: Pakistan hockey captain alleges players made to wash dishes before matches, PM Shehbaz Sharif orders probe