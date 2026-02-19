India, France to expand Rafale deal, co-produce jets under 'Make in India': French President Macron

New Delhi:

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday underlined the need to deepen defence cooperation with India, saying both countries' plans want to expand on the Rafale jets programme, with co-production in India and Make in India forming the core of future orders.

Macron on 'Made in India' Rafale

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the India AI Summit, Macron said the two countries share a "special global strategic partnership" that goes beyond conventional defence ties. He confirmed that India has recently conveyed its willingness to place a fresh order for Rafale aircraft and to deepen industrial collaboration around the platform.

"On Rafale, what we want to do is to expand. India confirmed a few days ago its willingness to command a new bunch of Rafale 114 and to co-produce. Make in India will be core in this new command," Macron said, calling the move a "new step forward" that consolidates existing cooperation while taking it further.

The French president also highlighted plans to strengthen cooperation in maintenance and sustainment, including diversified maintenance capacities and closer, long-term industrial arrangements between the two sides. "Rafale is absolutely key," he underlined.

Macron said similar models of cooperation could be explored in other major defence domains, including submarines, and pointed to expanding aerospace partnerships as part of a broader push to build a new era of strategic and industrial cooperation between India and France.

Rafale makes India storng: Macron

Under the proposed arrangements, Macron said France is committed to maximising indigenous content in India. "We are always increasing indigenous components. It's part of this dialogue between the company and your government. And I mean, I don't I don't see how people can criticise because it makes your country stronger. It increases the strategic connection between us, and it creates more jobs here," he said.

Emphasising France's commitment, Macron added that the same approach would apply to the Rafale programme. "We are extremely committed to having a maximum number of Indian components and manufacturing a maximum number of critical devices in India. You can count on us," he said.

PM Modi to be special guest of G7

The French President further informed that PM Narendra Modi will be a special guest of the G7 as the President of BRICS during a state visit to France in July.

"As for the bilateral relationship, I really believe it's at the highest point. And we want to do much more again because it's based on all our relations. This is why I invited Prime Minister Modi for the state visit to France. He will come, and he will be the special guest of our G7 as the President of the BRICS. And I will come back next year. He invited me, and I would honor this invitation to go further," he added.

Also Read: Hammer missiles, M88 engines and more: Rafale deal to boast 50 per cent Made in India components | EXPLAINED

Also Read: India-France defence ties expanding from Rafale jets to submarines, says Macron in joint presser with PM Modi