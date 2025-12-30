Box Office [Dec 29]: Dhurandhar beats Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan worldwide; Avatar 3 and TMMTMTTM see massive dip Dhurandhar has surpassed Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan by beating their worldwide collections, earning Rs 1,065 crore globally. Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash and TMMTMTTM witnessed sharp drops in collections on Monday.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar witnessed a dip in earnings on Day 25 at the Indian box office but still managed to cross the Rs 700 crore mark. The film has also been performing strongly worldwide, collecting Rs 1,065 crore so far. With this achievement, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has surpassed the global box office collections of Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Meanwhile, films like Avatar: Fire and Ash and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri saw a massive drop in collections at the Indian box office on Monday, December 29, 2025. Let’s take a detailed look at the box office report.

Dhurandhar beats Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan's worldwide box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has crossed the worldwide box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan. The film has collected Rs 1,065 crore globally so far. For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 1,040 crore worldwide, while Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan did a business of Rs 1,055 crore globally.

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 700 crore mark on Day 25

In India, Dhurandhar saw a dip in its collections on its fourth Monday, earning Rs 10.50 crore. Despite this, it has managed to cross the Rs 700 crore mark. At the time of writing, the film's total India collection stands at Rs 701 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection Day 5

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic drama film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, saw a sharp drop in its collections on Day 5. The movie which earned Rs 5 crore on its first Sunday, failed the Monday test and collected Rs 1.75 crore. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, TMMTMTTM also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania in key roles

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection Day 11

The third instalment in the Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, witnessed a massive drop in earnings on Day 11. The Hollywood film, which collected Rs 10.75 crore on the previous day (first Sunday), earned Rs 4.75 crore on its 11th day. The total India collection of James Cameron's directorial now stands at Rs 142.65 crore.

