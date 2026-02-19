Kareena Kapoor Khan brings 'Pretty Woman' magic back to the red carpet in archival couture

New Delhi:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always known the language of red carpet fashion. At the ceremony for The Hollywood Reporter ICON Award, the actress opted for fashion history over fashion trends, making an appearance in a rare archival look created by Rhea Kapoor.

The fashion moment was not only glamorous but also deliberate and thoughtful, paying homage to fashion as much as it celebrated celebrity culture. Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion moment showed that she will always be the OG style queen.

A couture moment rooted in Hollywood nostalgia

For the evening, Kareena wore an original Vicky Teil Couture creation from 1987. The design later inspired the silhouette associated with Julia Roberts’ unforgettable Pretty Woman era, making the choice both nostalgic and culturally significant. Rhea Kapoor shared the pictures on social media and wrote, "We complete the look with 75 carats of Burmese rubies by @amrapalijewels and some unabashed good ol movie star power." Take a look at the look:

The strapless crimson gown featured structured corsetry that sculpted the torso, while soft draping around the waist introduced movement. The deep red colour added drama instantly without looking overwhelming. Kareena chose to let the beauty of the design take centre stage instead of competing with it. The archival pick was a refreshing change in a season where experimental designs were ruling the roost.

Burmese rubies add regal intensity

The jewellery was another layer of storytelling in the look. Kareena accessorised the gown with 75 carats of Burmese rubies from Amrapali Jewels, and the look instantly became classic movie star material.

The statement necklace was a great way to frame the neckline. It was a beautiful way to incorporate the richness of the gown without going overboard. It was luxury with restraint.

Styling that lets the icon shine

The styling direction was all about keeping things simple. The soft styling of the hair, the radiant skin, and the statement lip colour complemented the archival silhouette without overpowering it. Shot under moody lighting, the photographs showcased Kareena’s composed demeanour. The photographs had an intimate feel to them, rather than a theatrical one, and were a reminder that fashion, at times, is all about confidence rather than grandeur.

In a world where novelty is the buzzword, the photographs proved that fashion history can be made to feel fresh when worn with confidence.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan serves two style moods: Chanderi grace by day, black-dress glamour by night