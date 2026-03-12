Hardik Pandya in trouble? Complaint filed against India all-rounder for 'insulting' national flag

Pune:

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is in legal trouble after a Pune-based lawyer has accused him of disrespecting the national flag while celebrating India's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2026. The name of the complainant is Wajid Khan, who has urged the police to register an FIR over the alleged incident.

The lawyer has alleged that Pandya had wrapped India's flag around himself while celebrating on the field with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after India beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He also pointed out that the cricketer was lying with Mahieka while wearing the national flag.

Speaking to the ANI, Khan stated that the act amounted to disrespecting the national flag and that he registered the complaint in Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Pune. "You must have seen the T20 World Cup here. Hardik Pandya was dancing with his girlfriend in celebration of his victory. The national flag was tied to his back.

"According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the dignity of the national flag. However, Hardik Pandya was so lost in the celebration of his victory that he was lying with his girlfriend, wearing the national flag. I believe it is an insult to the national flag," Wajid said.

"I have filed a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police station. When I went to file the complaint, they told me the incident occurred there, not here. So I told them that the national flag is a symbol of the entire nation, and we can file a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police. They have accepted my complaint and provided me with a copy. Let's see what happens next. I have filed the complaint," he added.

Hardik Pandya's T20 World Cup celebrations

It was Hardik Pandya, at the end of T20 World Cup final, who led the celebrations for team India. He was all over the place taking the trophy with himself and the photographers were behind him to click his pictures. During the post-match celebrations, videos circulating on social media showed Pandya celebrating with Mahieka Sharma. The couple was seen dancing, posing with the trophy and sharing some emotional moments amid the celebrations.

