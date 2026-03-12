The Hundred auction 2026 live: When and where to watch the event live on TV and online in India?

London:

London's Piccadilly Lights witnessed history in the first-ever Women's Hundred auction on March 11 (Wednesday). The same venue will also host the first-ever Men's Hundred auction today as over 240 players are set to go under the hammer with each team having 2.05 million GBP in their purse.

However, some of their purse has already been deducted due to direct signings and retentions. Teams are allowed a maximum squad size of 18 players, with up to four overseas players permitted in the final squad. The auction pool has been divided into three categories - Hero Players, Ranked Players and Nominated Players.

Big Players available to sign at the auction

Even though teams have already signed and retained players, there are several big options available at the auction. Among the overseas players who are expected to attract attention are Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, New Zealand's opening duo. Allen smashed a 33-ball century in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup against South Africa while Seifert is known to bat aggressively in the shortest format of the game.

The likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sikandar Raza, Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer, Aiden Markram and Sunil Narine are also expected to be in demand during the auction. As far as the England players are concerned, the last season's MVP, Jordan Cox, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, James Vince, Luke Wood and Chris Jordan are among the prominent names, the franchises are expected to sign in the auction.

Players retained and signed so far ahead of the Hundred auction

Welsh Fire

Direct signings -Marco Jansen, Phil Salt, Rachin Ravindra

Retained - Chris Woakes

Trent Rockets

Direct signing -Tim David, Ben Duckett, Mitchell Santner

Retained - Tom Banton

Sunrisers Leeds

Direct signings - Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Marsh

Retained -Harry Brook, Brydon Carse

Southern Brave

Direct signings - Jamie Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tristan Stubbs

Retained - Jofra Archer

MI London

Direct signings - Nicholas Pooran

Retained - Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran

Manchester Super Giants

Direct signings - Liam Dawson

London Spirit

Direct signings - Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Adam Zampa

Retained - Jamie Overton

Birmingham Phoenix