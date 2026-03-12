'MS Dhoni never said to drop Yuvi': Former India selector debunks rumours around selection meeting

New Delhi:

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were great friends during their playing days. The duo stitched some memorable partnerships for India that turned the game in the team's favour as well. But as their careers progressed, tensions emerged, more so, due to Yuvraj's father, Yograj Singh, publicly criticising Dhoni, holding him responsible for his son’s exclusion from the national team.

This created a public perception that there was a rift between the two superstar players despite their massive contributions to Indian cricket. However, former India chief selector Sandeep Patil has debunked all the rumours, clearing that Dhoni never asked the selectors to drop Yuvraj.

"Not once — not during selection meetings, not on tour, not during matches — did Mahendra Singh Dhoni say drop Yuvraj Singh. I am going on the record. He had total confidence in the selection committee. He didn’t say anything,"Patil said while speaking on the Vicky Lalwani Show on YouTube.

Yograj not ready to forgive Dhoni

Meanwhile, Yograj Singh continued to repeatedly blame Dhoni for the same reason even in his recent interview. He voiced his strong resentment towards the former India skipper, blaming him for his son getting dropped from the team. He even ended up saying that Yuvraj Singh's life was ruined when he could've easily played for India for four-five years more.

"I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at himself in the mirror. He is a very prominent cricketer, I salute him. But what he did to my son is unforgivable. Everything is coming to light now, and it can never be forgiven. That man has ruined my son's life, who could have played for four to five more years… there will never be another Yuvraj Singh," Yograj recently said in a Switch YouTube interview.

Despite so much hue and cry over the matter, MS Dhoni has never addressed the issue, as he likes to stay away from the cameras when not playing cricket. He will soon be in action in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has started training for the same.

