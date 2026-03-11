Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IPL 2026 schedule announced, RCB to face SRH in opening game at Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28

IPL 2026 schedule announced, RCB to face SRH in opening game at Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: ,Updated:

The IPL 2026 schedule for the first two weeks has been announced with Royal Challengers Bengaluru set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game of the season. MI and CSK will start their respective campaigns on March 29 and 30, respectively.

RCB will face SRH in the opening game of IPL 2026
RCB will face SRH in the opening game of IPL 2026 Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule for the two weeks of the 2026 edition has been announced as the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening game of the season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. However, all the RCB matches will be played at this venue subject to clearance by the expert committee on March 13.

The runners-up of the previous edition, the Punjab Kings, will play their first game of the season on March 31 against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur. Meanwhile, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29 while Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Sanju Samson's previous team, Rajasthan Royals, in their opening game on March 30 in Guwahati.

LSG and DC will be the last two teams to start their campaign

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be the last two teams to start their IPL 2026 journey and they will do so against each other on April 1 in Lucknow. The Royals will be without Sanju Samson for the first time in more than a decade as he has been traded to Chennai Super Kings. Moreover, they will play their two home matches in Guwahati as the local boy Riyan Parag is leading the side now. 

MI vs RCB, RCB vs CSK and MI vs CSK - These three marquee clashes have been covered in the first couple of weeks, and the fans will be extremely excited for the action in the middle as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will return to action after a long time.

Here's the schedule for first 20 matches of IPL 2026:

Date Match Venue
March 28 RCB vs SRH Bengaluru
March 29 MI vs KKR Mumbai
March 30 RR vs CSK Guwahati
March 31 PBKS vs GT Mullanpur
April 1 LSG vs DC Lucknow
April 2 KKR vs SRH Kolkata
April 3 CSK vs PBKS Chennai
April 4 DC vs MI Delhi
  GT vs RR Ahmedabad
April 5 SRH vs LSG Hyderabad
  RCB vs CSK Bengaluru
April 6 KKR vs PBKS Kolkata
April 7 RR vs MI Guwahati
April 8 DC vs GT Delhi
April 9 KKR vs LSG Kolkata
April 10 RR vs RCB Guwahati
April 11 PBKS vs SRH Mullanpur
  CSK vs DC Chennai
April 12 LSG vs GT Lucknow
  MI vs RCB Mumbai
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket IPL 2026 Ipl Schedule Ipl Indian Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\