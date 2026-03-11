IPL 2026 schedule announced, RCB to face SRH in opening game at Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28

New Delhi:

The Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule for the two weeks of the 2026 edition has been announced as the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening game of the season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. However, all the RCB matches will be played at this venue subject to clearance by the expert committee on March 13.

The runners-up of the previous edition, the Punjab Kings, will play their first game of the season on March 31 against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur. Meanwhile, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29 while Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Sanju Samson's previous team, Rajasthan Royals, in their opening game on March 30 in Guwahati.

LSG and DC will be the last two teams to start their campaign

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be the last two teams to start their IPL 2026 journey and they will do so against each other on April 1 in Lucknow. The Royals will be without Sanju Samson for the first time in more than a decade as he has been traded to Chennai Super Kings. Moreover, they will play their two home matches in Guwahati as the local boy Riyan Parag is leading the side now.

MI vs RCB, RCB vs CSK and MI vs CSK - These three marquee clashes have been covered in the first couple of weeks, and the fans will be extremely excited for the action in the middle as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will return to action after a long time.

Here's the schedule for first 20 matches of IPL 2026: