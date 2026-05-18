Sunrisers Hyderabad reach IPL 2026 knockouts, register thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings took on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 63rd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season. The two sides met at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 18th, and the clash began with CSK coming in to bat first.

The side opened its innings with Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 27 and 15 runs, respectively. Urvil Patel added 13 runs on the board, with Kartik Sharma amassing 32 runs in 19 deliveries. Furthermore, Dewald Brevis was the highest run-getter in the first innings with 44 runs to his name.

Shivam Dube further added 26 as Chennai Super Kings posted a total of 180 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pat Cummins was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Sakib Hussain took two wickets, with Praful Hinge and Ishan Malinga taking one wicket each as well.

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Ishan Kishan propels Sunrisers Hyderabad over the finish line

Speaking of the run chase, Sunrisers Hyderabad opened its innings with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head scoring 26 and 6 runs, respectively. Ishan Kishan further went unbeaten on a score of 70 in 47 deliveries.

Additionally, Heinrich Klaasen played an impactful knock, scoring 47 runs in 26 deliveries. Ishan Kishan was the star of the show for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and his knock was crucial for the side as they managed to register a five-wicket win and put a damper on CSK’s chances of reaching the playoffs.

As for Chennai Super Kings, Mukesh Choudhary was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, and Akeal Hosein took one wicket each as well. However, it was not enough in the end as Hyderabad qualified for the playoffs of the tournament.

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