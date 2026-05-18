Pat Cummins surpasses Hardik Pandya in elite list with spectacular performance against CSK

New Delhi:

The 63rd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Chennai Super Kings taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The clash began with Chennai Super Kings coming into bat first, and this is where Sunriesrs Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins came in.

Putting forth a brilliant performance, Cummins took three wickets and conceded 28 runs in the four overs that he bowled in the first innings. Doing so, the veteran pacer surpassed Hardik Pandya and others on the list of IPL captains with the most wickets in the tournament.

It is worth noting that Cummins now sits in second place in the list with 42 wickets to his name. Hardik has 40 wickets to his name as the skipper, and interestingly, Cummins is only second to the late great Shane Warne, who took 57 wickets to his name as the captain in the IPL.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad look to book playoffs berth

Speaking of the playoff race, Sunrisers Hyderabad sits in third place in the standings. With 12 matches played, the side has won seven games and lost the remaining five matches. The side currently have 14 points to their name, and they will qualify for the knockout stages if they manage to defeat CSK in their home.

As for Chennai Super Kings, the five-time champions are in fifth place in the standings, and coming on the back of a loss, the side is desperate for a victory, and a win would see them break into the top four of the IPL 2026 standings.

Most wickets as captains in IPL

57 - Shane Warne

41* - Pat Cummins

40 - Hardik Pandya

30 - Anil Kumble

25 - Ravi Ashwin

20 - Zaheer Khan

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