'Needs to improve': Mohammad Kaif points out Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's weak spot as RR's subpar form continues

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals’ IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season has been derailed. The side got off to a brilliant start to the season, winning consecutive matches. However, with the group stage coming to an end, Rajasthan Royals have won six games and have lost just as many of the 12 that they have played and occupy sixth place in the standings.

Despite there being some positive for the side, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took centre stage and talked about the performances of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Kaif opined that the youngster needs to work on his fielding if he wants to play for the Indian team.

"I believe scouts should also take a fielding test while scouting players. The scouts are bringing the right players; they are doing a great job, but I have not seen Vaibhav Suryavanshi take a single catch yet. If he wants to play for India, he needs to improve his fielding ability. He needs to pass that fielding test first. The ball that came towards him was at a good height. I understand that when a batter plays a flick shot, taking a catch can sometimes become difficult for a fielder as it becomes a blind spot, especially when the ball comes off the bat,” Kaif told JioHotstar.

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Harbhajan Singh gave his take on bowler’s perspective against Sooryavanshi

Part of the same discussion, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh talked about what would be going through the minds of the bowlers when they bowl against the 15-year-old who has taken over the ‘fearless mentality.’

"Against Vaibhav Suryavanshi, my plan would be to get his wicket anyhow. But what kind of form he is in matters a lot. My plan would be to spin the ball and keep it away from his hitting arc. If he steps out of the crease and tries to hit me, that's okay,” Harbhajan Singh said.

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