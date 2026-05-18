Turkey mass shooting: 4 killed, several injured after gunman opens fire in Mersin; accused at large

Istanbul:

A shooting attack in the southern Turkish city of Mersin left four people dead and eight others injured on Monday, according to local news agencies DHA and IHA, cited by AFP. Reports said the attacker first opened fire inside a restaurant, where at least two victims were killed. The remaining two deaths were reported at other nearby locations during the incident.

Several people were also wounded in the attack and were taken to hospital for treatment. Authorities have not yet released details about the condition of the injured.

After the shooting, the suspect escaped from the area in a car, prompting police to launch a large-scale search operation across the city.

Security forces continued their manhunt as investigators worked to determine the motive behind the attack.

US: Louisiana gunman kills eight children in two-house shooting

Last month, a gunman killed eight children and injured two other people during a series of shootings at two homes in Louisiana, police said. The attacker later died following a police pursuit after fleeing the scene.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the victims were between one and 14 years old. Some of the children were related to the suspect. Officials described the incident as one of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States in recent years.

Police spokesperson Chris Bordelon said officers first responded to reports of a shooting at a house south of downtown Shreveport before sunrise. A woman was shot at the first location. The suspect then travelled to a second nearby home, where most of the victims were found.

Seven children were discovered dead inside the second house, while another child was found dead on the roof, apparently after trying to escape the attack, Bordelon said.

Authorities said the suspect later carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint, leading police on a chase. Officers opened fire during the pursuit, and the gunman died soon afterwards. His identity has not yet been released, although police confirmed he was an adult male.

Investigators have not announced a possible motive for the shootings. Officials said the crime scene was deeply disturbing and unlike anything many officers had previously experienced.