When will Team India play their next T20I series after T20 World Cup triumph?

New Delhi:

Team India created history last week, becoming the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times. They defeated New Zealand in the final by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, staying true to their attacking brand of cricket. Suryakumar Yadav and his team crossed the 250-run mark thrice in their last four matches of the World Cup, showcasing their true batting prowess. With the T20 World Cup done and dusted now, the focus firmly shifts to the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to commence on March 28. But when is India's next T20I series and against whom?

As per the announced schedule, India's T20I team will be back in action in July, with five T20Is against England away from home. This will be their first challenge after lifting the trophy this month. The team is getting a chance to rest nicely even after the IPL, which means a full-strength squad is likely to be announced for the England tour.

It is unlikely that Jasprit Bumrah will play T20Is until at least next year, as his focus will now shift to the ODI format, with the World Cup scheduled for 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. He hasn't played a single ODI since the World Cup final in 2023 and focused solely on T20Is, helping India win two T20 World Cups in the meantime.

India vs England T20I series Schedule

Coming back to India's five-match T20I series in England, the contest between the two teams will commence on July 1 and will conclude on July 11. The matches are scheduled to be played at Chester-le-Street, Old Trafford, Nottingham, Bristol and Southampton. India are also scheduled to play three ODIs on the tour from July 14 to 19 with the matches scheduled in Birmingham, Cardiff and Lord's.

As of now, Team India are only scheduled to play five T20Is as their home season schedule is yet to be announced. Before the England tour, India will also play a one-off Test and three ODIs against Afghanistan in June.

