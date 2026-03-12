LPG Shortage News LIVE: 800 hotels in Thane may shut operations, long queues outside gas agencies

New Delhi:

The ongoing war in West Asia has affected the global supply of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), and India is no exception. The widening conflict in the Middle East has largely halted shipments through the strait, which was the conduit for most of India's oil, gas, and LPG needs. This has created an LPG shortage in the country. While India scrambles to seek alternative crude sources from countries like Russia, LPG and LNG supplies remain constrained, and shortages are affecting businesses nationwide, from restaurants and crematoriums to ceramic units and even production units. The restaurant industry is facing huge losses due to the unavailability of commercial gas cylinders. There are also problems related to the supply of domestic LPG cylinders, as long queues at cooking gas agencies have become a common sight in several parts of the country

