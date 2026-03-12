Advertisement
  LPG Shortage News LIVE: 800 hotels in Thane may shut operations, long queues outside gas agencies


Reported ByManish Bhattacharya Ruchi Kumar Dinesh Mourya Ila Kazmi T Raghavan Anurag Amitabh Vishal Singh Puneet Pareenja  Edited ByRaghwendra Shukla  



The ongoing war in West Asia has affected the global supply of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), and India is no exception. The widening conflict in the Middle East has largely halted shipments through the strait, which was the conduit for most of India's oil, gas, and LPG needs. This has created an LPG shortage in the country. While India scrambles to seek alternative crude sources from countries like Russia, LPG and LNG supplies remain constrained, and shortages are affecting businesses nationwide, from restaurants and crematoriums to ceramic units and even production units. The restaurant industry is facing huge losses due to the unavailability of commercial gas cylinders. There are also problems related to the supply of domestic LPG cylinders, as long queues at cooking gas agencies have become a common sight in several parts of the country

Follow India TV's LIVE BLOG on the LGP gas cylinder shortage for all the latest updates on supply, government measures, city-wise impact and other developments related to the situation in India.

 

Live updates :LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage News Live Updates

  • 10:09 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Restaurants in Thane city staring at potential shutdown

    More than 800 hotels and restaurants in Thane city are staring at a potential shutdown as commercial LPG supplies dwindled due to supply chain disruptions amid a widening military conflict in West Asia, according to representatives of the industry association.

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Borosil production impacted

    The effects of the ongoing war between Iran, Israel, and the United States are now being felt locally. The Borosil Company, which employs approximately 3,000 workers in Govindgarh town in the district of Jaipur, Rajasthan, and surrounding villages, disrupted production due to a shortage of LPG gas supplies.

