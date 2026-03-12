Mumbai: Bomb threat email targets Vidhan Bhavan amid Budget session, probe underway | VIDEO

Mumbai:

A menacing email threatening to blow up Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan, the Maharashtra state legislative complex, prompted heightened security measures on Thursday (March 12), forcing media personnel and the public to be kept outside while an investigation kicked off during the ongoing budget session.

Threat emerges during critical Budget session

The alarming email, received by authorities early in the day, explicitly warned of a bomb blast at Vidhan Bhavan in South Mumbai's Nariman Point, where the state assembly and council were actively deliberating the budget amid heated political debates. Legislators inside continued proceedings under tight vigilance, unaware initially of the external chaos, as the threat disrupted normal access to the iconic building housing Maharashtra's legislative heart.

Vidhan Bhavan all clear after bomb hoax

The investigation at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan has concluded with the Bomb Squad declaring the entire premises safe and secure following thorough searches, identifying the threat as a hoax based on preliminary findings. Efforts are now underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for sending the threatening email, while access will soon be restored, allowing media, staff, and the public back inside within moments. House proceedings are slated to resume at 11:00 am, ensuring the budget session continues without further delay.

Maharashtra Home Minister confirms Vidhan Bhavan bomb threat hoax

Swift security response and lockdown

Maharashtra Home Minister Pankaj Bhoir revealed that a threatening email arrived at 6:27 am today targeting Vidhan Bhavan, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the High Court with warnings of bomb blasts. Preliminary investigations indicate the email is a hoax, prompting ongoing efforts by authorities to identify and track down the sender.

Police teams, including the elite Bomb Detection Squad (BDS), anti-terror units, and sniffer dogs, swarmed the premises within minutes of the threat alert around 9:00 am, conducting meticulous searches of the sprawling complex, parking areas, and entry points. Media crews and bystanders were swiftly barred from approaching, with barriers erected and traffic rerouted on nearby Churchgate roads to facilitate unhindered operations. Mumbai Police Commissionerate issued directives for a full sweep, evacuating non-essential staff while ensuring MLAs and key officials remained secure inside, highlighting the protocol for hoaxes versus real threats in high-profile sites.

Cyber cells are tracing the email's origin, suspected to stem from an anonymous or spoofed account possibly linked to political rivals or pranksters exploiting the session's visibility, with forensic analysis underway to decode any digital footprints. No explosives have been found so far, but the scare underscores recurring vulnerabilities in India's legislative hubs, reminiscent of past threats during sessions in Delhi and other states. As the budget debates on fiscal allocations proceed uninterrupted, authorities vow a thorough probe, urging public vigilance while reassuring that public safety remains paramount amid this developing situation.