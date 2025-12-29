Box Office [Dec 28]: Dhurandhar beats Pushpa 2's record, grabs 4th all-time weekend; Avatar 3 holds strong Dhurandhar beats Pushpa 2’s fourth-week collection with Rs 57 crore, while Avatar 3 sees growth in its earnings on Day 10, collecting Rs 10.75 crore. Let's take a look at the detailed box office report here.

New Delhi:

The Indian box office has seen some major action this weekend. On December 28, 2025, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar smashed the record set by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 - The Rule, securing the 4th highest all-time weekend collection.

Aditya Dhar's film continues to dominate at the box office. Meanwhile, Avatar 3 is still going strong, holding its ground and performing well, whereas Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has been competing to attract audience to the screens. Let’s take a detailed look at the box office report here.

Dhurandhar surpasses Pushpa 2's fourth-week collections with Rs 57 crore

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the spy thriller Dhurandhar has surpassed the fourth-week collections of the Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule, earning over Rs 57 crore. In comparison, Pushpa 2 had collected Rs 53.75 crore net in its fourth week. Talking about its Sunday's box office collection, Dhurandhar collected Rs 22.25 crore, bringing its total India collection to Rs 690.25 crore.

Notably, the Ranveer Singh's film has minted Rs 1,031.5 crore at the worldwide box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection Day 10

James Cameron's directorial Avatar 3, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash saw an increase in its earnings on its second Sunday. The Hollywood film earned Rs 10.75 crore in India, bringing its total collection to Rs 137.65 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection Day 4

The romantic comedy film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday did a business of Rs 4.97 crore on its fourth day. The film which was released on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas has earned Rs 23.47 crore in India.

