Box office report [December 27]: Dhurandhar sees growth, Avatar 3 and TMMTMTTM compete on Saturday Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar saw a weekend boost, earning Rs 20.50 crore on its fourth Saturday. Films like Avatar: Fire and Ash earned Rs 9.50 crore, while Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and the Kannada movie Mark saw mixed results.

New Delhi:

The Saturday box office saw mixed results for ongoing films. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar experienced a boost in earnings over the weekend, raking in Rs 20.50 crore. Meanwhile, the Hollywood animated film Avatar: Fire and Ash and the Christmas releases, including Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and the Kannada film Mark starring Kichcha Sudeepa, competed for attention.

Here's a breakdown of how these films performed at the box office on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 23

Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and others, is currently dominating the box office. The spy thriller saw a growth in its collections on its fourth Saturday, earning Rs 20.50 crore. The movie has already entered the Rs 600 crore club, and as of the time of writing this story, its total collection stands at Rs 668 crore.

Notably, Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 1000 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. It has also surpassed Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which earned Rs 915 crore.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection Day 9

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, which has completed nine days in theaters, saw a dip in its collections in the second week. The movie earned Rs 109.5 crore in its first week (seven days) and Rs 7.65 crore on Day 8. On Saturday, the Hollywood film earned Rs 9.50 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 126.65 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection Day 3

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film earned Rs 7.75 crore on its opening day. It saw a drop of 32.26% on its second day, collecting ₹5.25 crore. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 5.25 crore again, bringing its total collection to ₹18.25 crore.

Mark box office collection Day 3

The Kannada action thriller Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, performed well on its opening day. The film, which released on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas, earned Rs 8.6 crore on Day 1. It earned Rs 3.2 crore on Day 2 and Rs 3.25 crore on Day 3. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 15.05 crore in India.

