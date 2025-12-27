Box office report [December 26]: Dhurandhar moves past 1000 crore mark, Avatar: Fire And Ash scripts history Friday was quite eventful at the box office. Older films outperformed the new releases. Let's take a look at the earnings of all the films.

New Delhi:

Friday was not a very good day in terms of earnings for new releases. The earnings of almost all the films running in theatres have decreased. The newly released Bollywood film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' earned more than 'Anaconda'.

Meanwhile, old releases like 'Dhurandhar' seem to be outperforming 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'. However, both films scripted history at the box office. Let's find out how much each film collected on Friday, December 26, 2025.

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' sees decreased earnings

The romantic film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' had a weak start at the box office on its first day. The film's collection decreased further on the second day. On the second day, it collected Rs 5 crore. On the first day, it earned Rs 7.75 crore. The total collection of the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer has reached Rs 12.75 crore.

'Anaconda' confined to lakhs.

The Hollywood film 'Anaconda' hit theatres on December 25. It failed to make much of an impact at the box office on its opening day. On the second day, the film's earnings were limited to lakhs. On Friday, it earned Rs 80 lakh. Its collection on the first day was Rs 1.60 crore. The film has so far collected a total of Rs 2.40 crore.

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' sees decreased earnings

On Friday, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' saw a decrease in its box office earnings. On the second Friday, the film collected Rs 7.50 crore. In the first week, the film collected Rs 109.50 crore. The film's total collection has reached Rs 117 crore. However, with this, it has become the highest earning Hollywood film in India this year, beating Brad Pitt's F1.

'Dhurandhar' continues to rule box office

The Bollywood film 'Dhurandhar' maintained its hold at the box office on its third Friday as well. On its 22nd day, it collected Rs 15 crore. The film, which opened with Rs 28 crore on its first day, has now collected a total of Rs 648.50 crore. Moreover, on Friday, Ranveer Singh starrer became the 9th Indian film to go past the Rs 1000 crore mark, beating Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Also Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash becomes most successful Hollywood film of 2025, breaks F1's record