Avatar: Fire And Ash becomes most successful Hollywood film of 2025, breaks F1's record Avatar: Fire and Ash has made a strong impact at the Indian box office. In just seven days, it has become the highest-grossing foreign film in India.

James Cameron's directorial venture, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has become the highest-grossing film of the year in India. It achieved this feat in just seven days. Avatar 3 has surpassed the lifetime India collection of the Hollywood film F1, featuring Brad Pitt, securing the top spot among foreign films this year.

Avatar 3 becomes the highest-grossing foreign film

According to Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire and Ash had earned Rs 111.07 crore by Friday, as of the time of writing. In comparison, Brad Pitt's film F1, released earlier this year, had a total collection of Rs 105.07 crore at the Indian box office. Before Avatar 3, F1 held the top spot in terms of earnings.

Avatar 3 Day-wise Collection

Day 1: Rs 19 crore

Day 2: Rs 22.5 crore

Day 3: Rs 25.75 crore

Day 4: Rs 9 crore

Day 5: Rs 9.25 crore

Day 6: Rs 10.65 crore

Day 7: Rs 13.50 crore

Total Collection: Rs 109.65 crore

Earnings could reach Rs 200 crore next week

The third film in the Avatar franchise has received a great response at the box office since its opening day. The film collected Rs 19 crore on its first day. ​​It is reported that the film Dhurandhar is currently running in theaters, which is affecting the viewership of Avatar 3. Despite the Dhurandhar wave, it is expected that Avatar 3's earnings could reach around Rs 200 crore in its second week.

About Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third installment in the Avatar film series. The film has maintained a strong buzz among Indian audiences for several years. The film features popular actors such as Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana as Neytiri. The film is written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

