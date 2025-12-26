Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's film crosses Rs 1000 mark globally? Here's what industry tracker suggests The makers of Dhurandhar have claimed that the spy thriller has crossed Rs 1000 crore mark globally on Friday. Let's have a look at the Sacnilk report here.

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar has been making waves at the box office since it hit theatres on December 5. The film, which is completed 21 days of it's release on the occasion of Christmas, was eying to go past the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office.

But on Friday, December 26, the makers have claimed that film has touch the 4-number mark. So let's find out if the numbers claimed by Jio Studios are matching with industry tracker Sacnilk's report or not.

Jio Studio's post goes viral

Jio Studios shared a post on X and Instagram, with Ranveer Singh's poster, which read, 'Re-writing the rules. 1006.7 crore', tagline, along with the caption, 'Entering the 1000 CR club, loud and proud. #Dhurandhar Frenzy Continues Worldwide. @ranveersingh #AkshayeKhanna @duttsanjay @actormaddy @rampal72 @saraarjunn @therakeshbedi @adityadharfilms #JyotiDeshpande @dhar_lokesh #JioStudios @b62studios @saregama_official.'

See the post here:

Sacnilk's official report

Industry tracker Sacnilk, posted a new report an hour back, which shows that the film is just steps away from the Rs 1000 crore mark and has not gone past it globally as of yet. The report says that till day 21,i.e December 25, the film earned Rs 633.5 crore in India and Rs 980.00 crore worldwide.

However, with the massive leap that Dhurandhar collection took on Christmas eve, it is clear that by the end of December 26, i.e. today, Ranveer Singh's film will move past the massive mark of Rs 1000 crore.

Films with Rs 1000 earnings

Dangal (2016): Rs 2,024 crore

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) - Rs 1,800 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule -2024: Rs 1642 crore

RRR (2022): Rs 1,300 crore

KGF: Chapter 2 (2022): Rs 1,200 crore

Jawan (2023): 1,148 crore

Kalki 2898 AD (2024): 1,100 crore

Pathaan (2023): Rs 1,050 crore

Dhurandhar (2025): Rs 1006.7 crore and still running.

