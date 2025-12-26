Dhurandhar: Ram Gopal Varma pens long note for Aditya Dhar, calls him new Ayn Rand | See post Ram Gopal Varma also joined the likes of filmmakers like Sandeep Reddy Vanga as he posted a long note on X to heap praises on Aditya Dhar and his vision.

Ever since Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller released on December 5, it's team and entire cast is basking in it's glory. From fans, filmmakers to Indian actors, mostly every day a celeb puts up a long post to appriciate the movie, it's performances and direction.

Now Satya fame director Ram Gopal Varma also joined the likes of filmmakers like Sandeep Reddy Vanga as he posted a long note on X to heap praises on Aditya Dhar and his vision.

Ram Gopal's huge praise for Aditya Dhar

RGV penned a long note on X as he wrote, 'A directors growth not only from what he learnt from previous directors who came before him , but also from directors who came after him ..In that context here are my new learnings from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. From Coppola I learnt intense closeted drama , which I tried to emulate in Satya, Company, Sarkar etc. But now Dhurandhar shows that approach can work far more effectively with scale. Writing scenes assuming the audience will feel even before they understand is a new one.'

The Satya director further wrote, 'I was one of the first mainstream Indian directors to refuse elevation of heroes. Bhiku Mhatre was terrific in spite of not being celebrated and Amitabh Bachchan worked in Sarkar without a single slow motion shot. But Dhurandhar invents a never before seen or experienced new kind of elevation in creating flawed but consequence driven heroes. Making a star disappear into the story is a new one.'

Ram Gopal Varma applauds Dhurandhar's technical aspects

The filmmaker further applauds Dhurandhar's visuals and music. 'Another lesson is that violence should hurt the viewer ,not just entertain them and so to design action as an organic and emotional projection rather than loud illogical choreography is a new one , a must learn lesson ,especially for the pan india film makers. I never believed in the so called three act structure but Dhurandhar extends that belief to almost a breaking point that even uneven and fractured narratives can command attention,' read his note.

He further wrote, 'The ingredients of Dhurandhar can push stories to be abrupt, unresolved, sometimes even unfair. Also It breaks away from the cliche of tying knots just for the sake of untying them. My use of sound created dread without visual excess, but Dhurandhar showed that sound and music in a strange mating ritual can become the lead psychological forces even more powerful than dialogue and visual. I once assumed it was intelligence , but later on my intention to deliberately keep on provoking replaced the honesty in me and In sharp contrast to that, Dhurandhar respects the audience without explaining anything.'

I was always anti trend: Ram Gopal Varma

RGV concluded hi note with high praises as he wrote, 'I was always anti trend and confronted it. but mostly for the sake of shock value , whereas Dhurandhar doesn’t chase validation because it announces a higher purpose. I always believed that scale should be shown internally and not as a bloated display, but Dhurandhar proves that scale can coexist with restraint in order to create a symphony of previously unfelt emotions. My final learning is that i don’t need to grow by myself, but i need to catch up with what others have become. Hey Aditya Dhar, thank you for becoming the new Ayn Rand of my life.'

