Box Office [Dec 25, 2025]: Dhurandhar sees massive jump on Christmas, Avatar 3 earns more than TMMTMTTM The Christmas box office saw mixed results with Dhurandhar surging strongly, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opening modestly, Anaconda underperforming, and Avatar: Fire and Ash maintaining a solid hold.

New Delhi:

Several new films hit theatres on Thursday. This includes Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic-comedy had a decent opening on the day of Christmas. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar saw a massive leap on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Hollywood film Anaconda failed to impress Indian audiences. The films are already running in theatres. i.e. Avatar Fire and Ash, maintained their hold at the box office.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opening day collection

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, was released in theatres on December 25. The film generated considerable buzz before its release, but this didn't translate into box office success. It collected Rs 7.50 crore on its opening day.

Anaconda struggles amid competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash

The Hollywood film Anaconda was released in theatres on December 25. It received a lukewarm response from Indian audiences on its opening day, collecting only Rs 1.60 crore. The presence of the already running Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash in theaters impacted its performance.

Avatar: Fire and Ash completes one week with steady numbers

Avatar: Fire and Ash completed one week at the box office on Thursday. On its seventh day, it collected Rs 13.3 crore. With this, the film has now collected a total of Rs 109.45 crore.

Dhurandhar jumps big in third week, eyes Rs 1000 crore globally

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar continued its strong run at the box office on its twenty-first day. On its third Thursday, the film collected Rs 26 crore. As of the time of writing, the film has collected a total of Rs 633.50 crore at the box office. Now that the film is eying to touch the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. Aditya Dhar's movie features Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

