Box Office [December 24]: Dhurandhar set to cross Baahubali's lifetime collection; Avatar 3, Akhanda 2 compete Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office with Rs 607.25 crore in India and Rs 907.4 crore worldwide. With this, Aditya Dhar's film is inching closer to the lifetime record of Baahubali: The Beginning, while Avatar: Fire and Ash and Akhanda 2 face tough competition.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar has been all over the internet ever since it hit the screens on December 5. Aditya Dhar's film has continued to receive praise from audiences and critics alike, making things tough for films already running in theatres in terms of box office performance. The film crossed another milestone by earning Rs 600 crore on Day 20.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash was also impacted by Dhurandhar's strong run; however, it still managed to collect Rs 10.25 crore on Day 6. At the same time, the Telugu film Akhanda 2, which completed 13 days in theatres, witnessed a drop in its collections compared to its first week. On Day 13, the movie earned Rs 1.10 crore in India. Let’s take a look at the detailed box office collections below.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 20

The spy thriller Dhurandhar continued to roar at the box office on Day 20. However, the film witnessed a dip of 57.14% on Day 18, collecting Rs 16.5 crore. The movie benefited from the weekend, earning Rs 38.5 crore on its third Sunday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 17.75 crore on its third Wednesday (Day 20), taking its total India collection to Rs 607.25 crore. The movie recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 32.52% on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. It is expected that Ranveer Singh's film will benefit from the mid-week Christmas holiday.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

In terms of worldwide box office performance, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 907.4 crore so far, with its overseas collection standing at Rs 200 crore.

Dhurandhar set to cross Baahubali - The The Beginning's lifetime collection

Notably, Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar is set to beat the lifetime box office collection of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali - The Beginning in the coming days. In 2015, the action epic film collected Rs 650 crore at the worldwide box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash saw a slight growth on Day 6 at the Indian box office. The film, which earned Rs 9.25 crore on the previous day, collected Rs 10.25 crore on Wednesday. With this, the movie’s total collection now stands at Rs 95.75 crore. This animated film is the third installment in the hit Avatar franchise.

Akhanda 2 box office collection Day 13

The Telugu action thriller film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, did a business of Rs 1.10 crore on its Day 13, binging its total collection to Rs 87.60 crore. Despite the competition with Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash, Nandamuri Balakrishna's film continues to draw audience to the screens.

Also Read: Box Office [December 23, 2025]: Dhurandhar nears Rs 600 crore; Avatar 3 and Akhanda 2 hold steady on Tuesday