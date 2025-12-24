Box Office [December 23, 2025]: Dhurandhar nears Rs 600 crore; Avatar 3 and Akhanda 2 hold steady on Tuesday Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar leads the box office, nearing Rs 600 crore within nineteen days of its release, while Avatar: Fire and Ash and Telugu film Akhanda 2 hold steady with moderate collections.

New Delhi:

The Indian box office has recently been witnessing a clash between Bollywood, Hollywood, and South Indian films. Movies like Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar, James Cameron's animated film Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 are attracting audiences to theatres.

Among these, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar is leading with its collections. Within 19 days of its release, the film has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark and is now inching toward Rs 600 crore. Let’s take a look at how these films are performing.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 19

The spy thriller film, Dhurandhar, saw a slight growth on its third Tuesday after witnessing the lowest collections on Monday. Aditya Dhar's film which collected Rs 16.5 crore on day 18, managed to collect Rs 17.25 crore on day 19, making its total collection to Rs 589.50 crore.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has minted Rs 876.5 crore at the worldwide box office so far. Besides Ranveer and Akshaye, the film stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan in the key roles.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection

The third instalment in the Avatar franchise, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, hit the big screens on December 19, 2025. The film had a strong start at the box office, earning Rs 19 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 22.5 crore on its second day and Rs 25.75 crore on its third day. However, the film saw a drop in collections on its first Monday, earning Rs 9 crore. On its fifth day, the film held steady with Rs 9.25 crore.

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 12

The Telugu language film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, slowed down at the box office on its 12th day. The film, which had collected Rs 1.05 crore on its second Monday, saw a slight drop in earnings, collecting Rs 1 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 86.50 crore.

