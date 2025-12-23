Box Office [December 22, 2025]: Dhurandhar to beat Kantara: Chapter 1 globally, Avatar 3 eyes Rs 100 crore Dhurandhar enters its fourth week with solid global numbers, while Avatar: Fire and Ash struggles domestically after a strong overseas opening.

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar continues to enjoy a strong run at the box office as it enters the fourth week. In Week 3, it faced competition from James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, however, continued to perform well in both India and overseas.

The last week of 2025 has made up for a mixed year for films at the box office. Let's find out how much Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash performed on Monday, December 22.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 18

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar earned its lowest yet in India, with a nett collection of Rs 16 crore. The film opened to Rs 28 crore and witnessed record earnings on its second weekend. The film's total tally stands at Rs 571.75 crore. It saw an overall Hindi occupancy of 28.76 per cent on Monday.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar crossed Rs 850 crore globally on Monday, surpassing Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, which earned a gross sum of Rs 852.31 crore. The film is now eyeing Rs 1000 crore at the overseas box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Day 4 India and global collection

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is rather slow compared to the previous Avatar films in India. While it opened to Rs 19 crore and earned Rs 22.50 crore and Rs 25.75 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively, the film witnessed a steep drop on Day 4. It earned Rs 8.50 crore in India. The film's total India collection stands at Rs 75.75 crore.

Overseas, it opened to a strong start, earning $347.1 million globally over the weekend. According to an official statement from The Walt Disney Company, the film collected $89 million at the domestic box office, while international markets contributed $258.1 million. The statement further noted, "Including the opening of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the three films in the Avatar franchise have now grossed $5.6 billion to date."

