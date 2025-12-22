Box Office [December 21, 2025]: Dhurandhar beats Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal; Avatar: Fire and Ash gains momentum Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar dominates the Indian box office, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on its seventeenth day. The spy thriller is giving tough competition to Avatar: Fire and Ash and Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. Check the detailed box office reports here.

New Delhi:

Currently, several films from Bollywood, South cinema, and Hollywood are competing at the box office. Audiences have plenty of options to choose from when deciding which film to watch on the big screen.

Among these, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been dominating with its collections, giving tough competition to the Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash and the Telugu thriller Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. The third Sunday of December proved beneficial for these films, as they gained from the weekend. Moreover, Dhurandhar surpassed the all-time India collection of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Let's take a detailed look at the box office reports.

Dhurandhar surpasses Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at India box office

Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar continued to perform well at the Indian box office even on its 17th day. The film saw an increase in earnings over the weekend, collecting Rs 38.50 crore, according to industry tracker sacnilk. With this, the film's total domestic collection stands at Rs 555.75 crore.

Notably, the film also surpassed the all-time India collection of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on its seventeenth day. For the unversed, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film had earned Rs 553.87 crore in India. Talking about its Dhurandhar's worldwide collections, the film is inching closer to the Rs 800 crore mark. So far, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's film has minted Rs 790.75 crore at global theatres.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection day 3

James Cameron's animated film Avatar: Fire and Ash benefited from the weekend, earning Rs 25 crore in India on its third day. The third installment in the hit Avatar franchise has now collected Rs 66.25 crore domestically, according to industry tracker sacnilk.

Avatar: Fire and Ash witnessed an overall English occupancy of 45.96% on Sunday, December 21, 2025, with the highest occupancy of 61.02% in afternoon shows, followed by 60.02% in evening shows, 31.57% in night shows, and 31.02% in morning shows.

Akhanda 2 box office collection

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu action thriller Akhanda 2: Thaandavam saw a slight growth in earnings on its 10th day. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film earned Rs 3.40 crore on its second Sunday, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 84.40 crore.

