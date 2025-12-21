Box Office [December 20]: Dhurandhar crosses Rs 500 cr; Avatar: Fire and Ash and Akhanda 2 see growth The Saturday box office saw strong gains as Dhurandhar crossed Rs 500 crore, while films like Avatar: Fire and Ash and Akhanda 2 grew over the weekend. Meanwhile, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 struggled. Let’s take a look at the detailed box office reports.

New Delhi:

The Saturday box office collections proved beneficial for several films. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office. Films like James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash witnessed growth in earnings on Day 2, while the Telugu film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, also benefited from the weekend.

On the other hand, films such as Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 are struggling at the box office. Let's take a look at the detailed box office collections of these films.

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 500 crore mark

Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has been dominating the Indian box office since its release. The movie has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark within 16 days of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 33.50 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 516.50 crore. The film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

In terms of worldwide box office collections, Dhurandhar has collected Rs 739.5 crore globally, while its overseas collection stands at Rs 160 crore.

Avatar: Fire and Ash day 2 box office collection

James Cameron's action-adventure film Avatar: Fire and Ash saw an increase in its collection on the second day. The Hollywood movie, which opened at the Indian box office with Rs 19 crore, managed to collect Rs 22.50 crore on Day 2, bringing its total collection to Rs 41.50 crore. The film had an overall 43.21% English occupancy on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

Akhanda 2 box office report Day 9

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has been performing well at the box office. On Day 9, which was the second Saturday, the Telugu movie collected Rs 2.50 crore. With this, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 80.95 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi collects Rs 0.1 crore on Day 2

Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry's family drama film Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi failed to attract audiences to theatres. Directed by Siddhant Raj Singh, the film opened at the box office with Rs 0.06 crore and minted Rs 0.1 crore on its second day. Besides Sanjay and Mahima, the film also stars Pallak Lalwani, Vyom Yadav, Shrikant Verma, and others in key roles.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection

Kapil Sharma's comedy-drama film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 witnessed a slight growth on Day 9 compared to the previous day. The film, which earned Rs 0.22 crore on Day 8, collected Rs 0.35 crore on Day 9. With this, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 11.42 crore in India.

Also Read: Box Office [December 19, 2025]: Dhurandhar nears Rs 500 crore; Avatar: Fire and Ash day 1 numbers out