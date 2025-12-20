Box Office [December 19, 2025]: Dhurandhar nears Rs 500 crore; Avatar: Fire and Ash day 1 numbers out Dhurandhar continues its strong run even as Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in theatres. Here’s how all major films performed at the box office on Friday.

New Delhi:

While Dhurandhar is doing exceptionally well in theaters and is still going strong after two weeks, this Friday saw the release of films like Avatar: Fire and Ash and Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shaadi.

Let's see if these new releases have affected Dhurandhar's earnings and what was the opening collection of both these films along with old release like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Akhanda 2.

Avatar: Fire and Ash opens to solid numbers across languages

James Cameron's Avatar is back. The third installment of the series, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has been released in theaters. The film collected a total of Rs 20.05 crore on its first day. ​​The highest earnings came from the English version, at Rs 9 crore. It also collected Rs 5.5 crore in Hindi, Rs 2.60 crore in Tamil and Rs 2.85 crore in Telugu. The film only managed to earn Rs 8 lakh in Kannada and Rs 2 lakh in Malayalam.

Dhurandhar remains unstoppable in week two

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has now completed two weeks at the box office. On its 15th day, the second Friday, Dhurandhar earned Rs 22.50 crore. With this, the film's total collection has reached Rs 483 crore. The film is now eyeing the Rs 500 crore mark.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shaadi struggles amid limited screens

Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry's comedy satire film Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shaadi also released in theaters this Friday. However, the film received only a limited number of shows due to Dhurandhar. As a result, the film earned only Rs 6 lakh on its first day. It remains to be seen how much the film will be able to collect going forward.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 fails to pick up pace

Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is already struggling at the box office after just one week. The film collected only 22 lakh rupees on its eighth day, Friday. ​​With this, the film's total collection has reached only Rs 11.07 crore.

Akhanda 2 holds steady in second week

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 had a very strong start at the box office. In its first week, the film collected Rs 76.75 crore. Now, in its second week as well, the film has started off with collections in the crores. On Friday, the film collected Rs 1.77 crore. With this, the film's total earnings have reached Rs 78.52 crore.

